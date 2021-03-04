Activists to Rally in Mass., Calling for Justice for George Floyd

Activists on Thursday will rally at the Massachusetts State House to demand conviction of all four officers involved in the police killing of George Floyd and call for authorities to reopen all past cases of police brutality in the state.

Mass Action Against Police Brutality is demanding Gov. Charlie Baker and Attorney General Maura Healey and state district attorneys appoint independent investigations for all cases involving police brutality.

The group will hold a press conference at 12 p.m.

The rally follows a summer where Massachusetts saw numerous peaceful protests supporting the Black Lives Matter movement and demanding justice for George Floyd.

“Police Brutality cases require transparency, law enforcement cannot investigate themselves! Demand is growing for numerous cases to be reopened for independent investigations and for police to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Mass Action Against Police Brutality said in statement.

Derek Chauvin, charged with second-degree murder in Floyd's death, is set to stand trial Monday.

Floyd, who was Black, died May 25 after Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee against his neck for several minutes while Floyd said he couldn't breathe.