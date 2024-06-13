Heat wave on the way? Here's what you need to know in Boston

Get your A/C ready...New England is set to welcome the official start of summer with a heat wave.
While seeing a 90-degree day in late spring is typical, June 6 being the average date for the first one, Boston is forecast to experience four consecutive 90-degree days from Tuesday through Friday next week.
This stretch of hot weather has the potential to mark the first heat wave since August 2022, as measured at Boston Logan International Airport.
The peak of the heat next week is expected on Thursday, with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 90s. Some interior areas of New England might even hit triple digits.
The National Weather Service has issued a moderate to major heat risk advisory. A major heat risk can affect anyone without effective cooling or adequate hydration.
To prepare for the extreme heat, avoid strenuous activities during the hottest part of the day, seek shade, wear light-colored clothing and stay hydrated. It's crucial to recognize the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke and, remember, never leave children or pets alone in a closed vehicle.