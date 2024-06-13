Heat wave on the way? Here's what you need to know in Boston

Get your A/C ready...New England is set to welcome the official start of summer with a heat wave.

While seeing a 90-degree day in late spring is typical, June 6 being the average date for the first one, Boston is forecast to experience four consecutive 90-degree days from Tuesday through Friday next week.

This stretch of hot weather has the potential to mark the first heat wave since August 2022, as measured at Boston Logan International Airport.

The peak of the heat next week is expected on Thursday, with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 90s. Some interior areas of New England might even hit triple digits.

NBC10 Boston Expected high temperatures in Boston for what may be a June 2024 heat wave, from the 18th to the 21st.

May marked the 12th month in a row of record global temperatures. The unprecedented milestone follows what was also a record-breaking year for the number of heat-related deaths in the U.S. Meteorologist Chase Cain has a new analysis from Climate Central, identifying where climate change is making heat even more extreme for Americans.

The National Weather Service has issued a moderate to major heat risk advisory. A major heat risk can affect anyone without effective cooling or adequate hydration.

NBC10 Boston A map showing expected heat risk across the Northeast next week.

NBC10 Boston A chart explaining the significance of NWS heat risk levels.

To prepare for the extreme heat, avoid strenuous activities during the hottest part of the day, seek shade, wear light-colored clothing and stay hydrated. It's crucial to recognize the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke and, remember, never leave children or pets alone in a closed vehicle.

A new report from scientists at Climate Central, the Red Cross, and World Weather Attribution found that climate change added nearly a month’s worth of extremely hot days over the last year. Florida, Arizona, and Hawaii felt some of the biggest increases in heat waves driven by climate change domestically. National climate reporter Chase Cain explains what it could mean for this summer.