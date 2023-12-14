Boston

After a mild weekend, storm to bring rain, wind to Boston

A storm system is likely to bring elevated winds and rain, initially without cold air impacting the Northeast, for the start of the week

By Sydney Welch

NBC Universal, Inc.

A cold day is in store Thursday — New England woke up with lows in the upper 20s that felt like the upper teens with the wind.

Highs won’t break out of the 30s for many, but it will stay bright and dry, with wind calming through the afternoon.

Bright and dry conditions continue into Friday, which will be much warmer, with highs in the 50s. And the weekend will be mild, in the upper 40s.

Expected high temperatures in Boston from Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, through Monday, Dec. 18, 2023. It rises from 37 degrees Thursday to 58 degrees Monday.
NBC10 Boston
Expected high temperatures in Boston from Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, through Monday, Dec. 18, 2023.
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

With increased sunshine coming for Friday and Saturday, it will be pleasant, but a slight cooling trend is expected for the weekend due to the potential development of a storm in northern Florida. This weather system is likely to bring elevated winds and rain, initially without cold air impacting the Northeast.

There's some indication from forecasting models that as the storm moves away by Tuesday night/Wednesday, there could be an influx of cold air. Yet uncertainties prevail regarding the storm's strength at that point.

A radar graphic showing a storm system expected to be over Boston Monday, Dec. 18, 2023.
NBC10 Boston
A radar graphic showing a storm system expected to be over Boston Monday, Dec. 18, 2023.

If the storm weakens, the amount of precipitation remaining for a potential transition to snow remains uncertain. Additionally, there's a chance of colder temperatures, possibly leading to a wintry mix as the system moves out.

At this stage, details are being ironed out, but we have a First Alert day in place for Monday, the main day for rain and wind.

A graphic on the expected impacts of a storm early in the week of Monday, Dec. 18, 2023. They include 20-30 mph wind gusts, 1-3 inches of rain and the possibility of heavy mountain snow.
NBC10 Boston
A graphic on the expected impacts of a storm early in the week of Monday, Dec. 18, 2023.

More Boston weather news

Boston Oct 19

Winter is coming. Here's how El Niño may affect Boston's weather

climate change Aug 5

Boston, southern New England lead the continent in snow cover decline, study finds

This article tagged under:

BostonMassachusettsWeathersnowstorm
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us