Soaking rain makes for tough Thursday morning commute in Mass.

The weekend is almost as bright, but not as mild. A deep, persistent east wind will mean cooler temperatures for all, as high temperatures remain in the low and mid-60s

By Pete Bouchard

With a large, somewhat robust storm sitting south of Long Island, this will be the wettest day of the next 10.

Bands of rain continue to sweep in from the east as the storm gradually moves away late Thursday, but they'll be of weaker intensity than the morning. All told, it's wet the entire day. Whether that means ¾ of an inch of rain or slightly over, a soaking is in store. Only good part to the day is the drop in pollen levels.

Showers end Thursday night with some partial clearing. We'll burn through any patchy fog Friday before we return to the sun. It's a nice recovery, too.

Highs will climb right back up to 70 away from the coast, while we stay in the mid-60s right at the waterfront.

There may be a few more clouds Sunday than on Saturday, but for the weekend before Memorial Day, that's not half bad.

The aurora is in hiatus for a while, but we'll be watching another active region of the sun rotating into view of earth in the coming days. Stay tuned.

