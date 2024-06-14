Hot, humid with rain and thunderstorms possible to end workweek

Watching the storm threat Friday. Appears the best chance for severe weather will be across western Massachusetts, Connecticut, and southern Vermont/New Hampshire Friday.

Couple of things going against the grain for severe weather in eastern Massachusetts: we have some midday clouds and sprinkles that rob some of the energy from the atmosphere, and the storms get to us late in the day.

Timing of storm

We'll watch the threat materialize in western New England by 4 to 5 p.m., then slide east by 7 to 9 p.m. in weakened form. Overnight, it's a general, soaking rain for most spots with a swift exit early Saturday.

This is a great outcome, because many of us will wake to breaking clouds Saturday and a fresh, new airmass. As a result, the setup for the weekend is stellar! Saturday's highs recover to the low and mid-70s, while Sunday sees highs in the upper 70s.

Heat wave on the way

Heat is still glaring and imminent next week. Huge bubble of high pressure in the upper atmosphere will create ideal conditions for a heat wave.

In fact, we're seeing dangerously hot conditions on both Wednesday and Thursday as the heat combines with the humidity to make it feel like it’s over 100 degrees in spots.

Make plans to limit your time outside and find ways to keep yourself cool.

Have a great weekend!