Humid Friday, with showers and isolated storms

Moving through this Friday, we'll see mostly cloudy skies. Some patchy fog is possible here and there Friday morning.

We'll also be tracking a few showers and isolated storms Friday morning and again in the afternoon. Friday will not be a washout though. High temperatures will be in the mid-80s.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

On Saturday, we'll see on and off rain and storms during the day. Some heavy downpours are possible at times. Otherwise, we'll see mostly cloudy skies. It will also be humid through the day. Highs will be in the low 80s.

While an early shower is possible Sunday, most of the day will be dry and hot. High temperatures will be near 90.

The heat is on for early next week, too. Highs will be near 90 on Monday and Tuesday.

Showers move back in late Tuesday into Wednesday and Thursday.

We're continuing to keep an eye on Beryl's track. The storm is pushing west toward the Yucatan Peninsula. It will weaken over land, then strengthen again once the storm pushes west over the Gulf of Mexico.

Beryl is expected to make landfall over either Mexico or Southern Texas by Sunday.