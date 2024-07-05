forecast

Humid Friday, with showers and isolated storms

While an early shower is possible Sunday, most of the day will be dry and hot. High temperatures will be near 90

By Dominic Brown

NBC Universal, Inc.

Moving through this Friday, we'll see mostly cloudy skies. Some patchy fog is possible here and there Friday morning. 

We'll also be tracking a few showers and isolated storms Friday morning and again in the afternoon. Friday will not be a washout though. High temperatures will be in the mid-80s.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

On Saturday, we'll see on and off rain and storms during the day. Some heavy downpours are possible at times.  Otherwise, we'll see mostly cloudy skies. It will also be humid through the day. Highs will be in the low 80s.

While an early shower is possible Sunday, most of the day will be dry and hot. High temperatures will be near 90.

The heat is on for early next week, too. Highs will be near 90 on Monday and Tuesday.

Showers move back in late Tuesday into Wednesday and Thursday.

We're continuing to keep an eye on Beryl's track. The storm is pushing west toward the Yucatan Peninsula. It will weaken over land, then strengthen again once the storm pushes west over the Gulf of Mexico. 

Beryl is expected to make landfall over either Mexico or Southern Texas by Sunday.

This article tagged under:

forecast
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us