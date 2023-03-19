Chilly Sunday Before a Milder Rest of the Week in New England

Brrr…. Our last winter day is sure feeling like it. Our highs are in the upper 30s, wind has been gusting over 35 mph and the wind chill remains in the upper 20s. Some snow will continue to push across VT & NH. Fortunately, the sun is shining for the St Patricks Day parade and we’ll have the chance to keep enjoying it again tomorrow. We begin spring this Monday and we’ll do it with a rebound in temperatures.

Highs will climb to the upper 40s and low 50s. The wind will gust over 20 mph at times but it won’t be as gusty as today.

Tuesday will feature dry and quiet conditions for southern New England while a trough will push across the green mountains producing spotty snow showers that march quickly. Our temperatures will be influenced by the sea breeze on Wednesday and could keep us in the lower 50s, which will feel cooler than the upper 50s we might see Tuesday.

Well above average, we’ll remain with highs in the 50s next week. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday seem to bring us the warmest temperatures with the passage of a warm front Thursday that will tag along some rain. So the opportunity for rain will pop from Thursday through Saturday but Sunday seems to be the rescue with milder temps and mostly sunny skies.