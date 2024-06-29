Clouds and humidity return on Saturday; possible storms on Sunday

The clouds have returned just as the weekend gets underway. While many of us stay dry today, there is a slight chance of a couple of showers by the afternoon, especially to the north. Temps slowly climb to the upper 70s as the humidity creeps back into the picture.

These showers will spread into the night with a couple of downpours mixed in. Great part of this forecast is that most will be gone by sunup tomorrow.

We’ll start the warming process early, as humidity makes it feel like the mid-90s by afternoon. Sun will return through the afternoon as we watch another cold front approach from the west with a line of storms.

The atmosphere will be juiced with heat and humidity for the storms, so we expect some to turn severe early on in western New England, then carry into the mid/late afternoon in eastern New England.

If you’re beach or lake-bound, keep an eye to the sky for darkening skies and be ready to take cover. Primary threats will be torrential rain, high winds, and a small risk for a brief tornado.

More refreshing air moves in by Sunday night and Monday. This will carry into Tuesday – along with comfortably cool overnight temperatures. By midweek, the heat will return and hold through the holiday weekend.

Early indications show some storms brewing each afternoon starting on the Fourth. The days aren’t washed out at all, but we’re not promising rain-free weather, either. Highs hover in the middle 80s.