Weather

Overnight storms prompt tornado warning, thousands still without power in Mass.

About 80,000 customers in Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island had no electricity as of 8 a.m. Thursday

By Marc Fortier

NBC Universal, Inc.

Massachusetts and parts of southern New England got hit by some serious storms overnight, bringing lightning, strong winds and heavy rain to the area.

There was even a tornado warning just before midnight in Plymouth and Bristol counties.

The worst of the damage was south of Boston. Downed trees and power lines were reported in Attleborough, North Attleborough and Mansfield.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency said about 15,000 customers were still without power on Thursday morning.

The Boston Red Sox were rained out in the second inning at Fenway due to the heavy rains, and flood waters could even be seen streaming down staircases at the historic ballpark.

To the south in Connecticut, nearly 50,000 were still without power on Thursday morning, as trees were down and roads closed across the state. The storms brought heavy rain, thunder, intense lighting and wind gusts of 77 miles per hour, according to reports from Bradley Airport.

In Willimantic, a man in his 50s died after he was found pinned under a downed tree.

In Windsor, a tree fell onto a home on Robin Road, trapping a 3-year-old child in a bedroom, according to fire officials.

Assistant Chief Daniel Savelli said by the time firefighters arrived, the parents had pulled the toddler from the bedroom but the family was still trapped inside the house. Firefighters were able to safely remove the family from the home, Savelli said.

An ambulance crew checked out the 3-year-old, but the child was not injured.

Another 15,000 customers are also without power in Rhode Island as a result of damage caused by Wednesday's storm.

Downed trees were reported across the state, and highway crews worked overnight to clear impacted roads.

In northern New England where the storms weren't so fierce, New Hampshire, Maine and Vermont saw far lower outage totals, numbering in the hundreds.

