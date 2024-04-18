Cloudy and cool with a chance of rain Thursday, but warmer temps on tap for the weekend

Keep the umbrella handy Thursday as showers spread slowly northeastward.

However, minimal rain accumulation is expected across the area with around 0.5 inches of rain through Sunday in Connecticut and around 0.1 of an inch in eastern Massachusetts.

So, it won't be a washout by any means. Temperatures will be much cooler for all Thursday with the clouds and rain around, along with an onshore flow in the 40s and low 50s for all of the northeast.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The exception is in Maine where you see more sun and temps around 60 inland. Eventually, the showers arrive in Maine for overnight Thursday night. Lows for all drop to the 30s and 40s, with clouds and patchy drizzle or fog.

We have a break from rain on Friday as temps reach in the 50s for most as the wind will be more from the southeast. Friday night, a cold front approaches and moves through Saturday afternoon.

During this time frame is our best chance for any widespread rainfall. The showers seem to exit the coast by noon Saturday for most.

The front is close enough offshore that a couple afternoon showers develop in southeastern Massachusetts, but not a huge deal.

Highs jump to the mid-60s once we clear the sky Saturday afternoon. Dry weather settles in again with highs around 60 at the coast Sunday through the start to next week, and 60s inland.