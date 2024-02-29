forecast

Cold, windy Thursday but mild temps return this weekend

Mid and upper 40s are expected Friday, with a lot less wind. We'll build on that this weekend, climbing near 50 each day

By Pete Bouchard

NBC Universal, Inc.

The front charged through Wednesday night, giving us a bout of wind and rain and a bunch of winter cold.

We'll struggle with the temperatures through the day, despite the abundant sun. In fact, with a very cold upper atmosphere, the sun will have a hard time getting us to freezing in many spots. Wind chills throughout the day will stay in the upper 10s to low 20s.

Winds ease Thursday night for a numbingly cold start to Friday. But the recovery in the afternoon is not only respectable, it's surprisingly robust. Mid and upper 40s are expected, with a lot less wind. We'll build on that this weekend, climbing near 50 each day.

Our limiting factor will be the increase in clouds and the chance for a few showers late Saturday and most of Sunday. Moreover, temps may take a bit of a hit on Sunday and Monday (especially at the coast) as winds remain onshore.

The longer-range forecast is moving into uncertain territory as a weak system lingers offshore through early next week.

Some of our guidance is optimistic about the clearing late Monday and Tuesday, other guidance keeps us in the clouds and shower risk through Wednesday. This is a typical spring (there, I said it) pattern, so we'll take it one step at a time.

