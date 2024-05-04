Dry and mild Saturday continues in New England

High pressure anchored to the north of New England will keep us dry & mild today, but coastal communities will still have to deal with a persistent and cool onshore flow. Expect some sunshine early this afternoon along the coastline, with inland locations seeing more in the way of clouds, eventually those clouds move east as a frontal boundary well west of New England slowly marches eastward.

Northeast wind switching to east later today will keep the coastline in check with temps reaching the low to mid 50s, 60s will be common well inland.

Lots of clouds around tonight but stays on the dry side. A few areas of patchy fog develop with a light wind out of the east-southeast. Lows in the 40s.

Sunday is looking mostly dry around the Boston area with the shower threat increasing later in the day as frontal boundary presses through New England. Overall, the day will be on the cloudy side with rain showers breaking out over western sections of New England during the early to mid-morning hours.

Rain moves into central and northern New England by the mid-afternoon, and in the Boston area by the evening. Highs mid 50s, few low 60s inland and across central and northern Maine.

Showers will continue overnight Sunday and exit the coast by the mid-morning hours on Monday with winds shifting to the south helping to usher in warmer temperatures by the afternoon. Much of Monday afternoon is looking dry with sunshine and clouds but can’t rule out a stray shower with temperatures rising into the 70s, cooler along the immediate south facing coastlines and Cape.

Tuesday looks like the pick of next week with highs soaring into the 70s, maybe pull off a few low 80s inland? We’ll see! The onshore flow returns mid-week with showers retuning which is featured on our Exclusive 10-Day Forecast.

Have a great Saturday!