Extended dry period to end in Boston as rain moves in for the weekend

Our dry stretch continues through today, but we are seeing a couple of small bumps in the road as we head into the weekend.

High pressure provides us with lots of sunshine much Thursday afternoon, a few clouds increase from the south as a storm takes shape well off the eastern seaboard.

Temperatures ranging from the upper 60s to low 70s immediate coast with an onshore breeze, upper 70s to around 80 well inland.

Clouds increase overnight as our ocean storm develops and passes well to our east, an east-northeasterly flow will allow for some low level moisture to move in producing some patchy fog and drizzle, mainly along the coast. Low mid-50s to around 60, 40s far north.

Low clouds will stick around through the mid-morning Friday along with some patchy fog and drizzle, low clouds may be a bit stubborn to clear along the immediate coast into the afternoon.

Otherwise, expecting clouds with some sunny breaks for the rest of the region along with comfortable temperatures. Highs in the 70s, 60s immediate coast.

Showers will move in during the weekend, but right now it looks like we may salvage the daylight hours both Saturday and Sunday with showers moving in during the evening Saturday and exiting early Sunday morning.

Far northern New England and Maine will see showers linger a bit longer Sunday morning with improving afternoon conditions except for some pop-up showers over the higher terrain.

By next week, another stretch of dry weather is expected with comfortable days and cool nights.

Have a great afternoon!