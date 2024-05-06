Here are some tide times to watch for this week in Mass., NH

Our tides are running astronomically high this week due to the new moon on Wednesday.

This means our typical low-lying communities along the coast will see some water inundation each overnight high tide. And we don't even need a storm to cause this!

We will see a wind direction change by Thursday and Friday. With the wind more east, northeast, our wave heights will be around 4 to 6 feet offshore. That will push a few more areas into minor coastal flood stage.

Here are some tide times to watch for salt water flooding or splashover:

BOSTON (minor flood stage is 12.5')

Tuesday May 7 11:29 p.m. at 11.31', forecast tide height is 12.3ft.

Thursday 12:18 a.m. at 11.32', forecast tide is 12.3ft.

Friday 1:06 a.m. at 11.09', forecast tide is 12.4ft.

SCITUATE (minor flood stage is 11.5’)

Tuesday 11p.m. at 11.1' forecast

Thursday midnight at 11.7' forecast

Friday midnight at 11.7' forecast

HAMPTON, NH (minor flood state 11’):