Here's an early look at the holiday weekend forecast in New England

High moisture, warm temperatures and enough atmospheric convection will keep us on the wet trend Wednesday afternoon through the night, especially across northern New England. More showers and thunderstorms fire up and move east, while mostly sub severe, there is a chance for stronger wind gusts along with small hail and frequent lightning among the strongest activity.

Areas southeast that saw heavy rain during the morning will now experience somewhat drier conditions while western and northern New England may face scattered heavy rain with potentially strong to severe storms. Flooding will be one of the main concerns with the heavy rain. These tropical dew points are the perfect match for bigger rain droplet. Dew points remain in the upper 60s to low 70s. Highs Wednesday reach the upper 70s to near 80 inland accompanied by a light south wind.

Most activity will exit New York and enter western Massachusetts and Vermont, but likely strengthen across central New England — crossing Worcester County and the Monadnock Region with heavy rain while moving through the Merrimack Valley keeping enough strength. Most of the activity will start to fizzle out before or near midnight.

While Thursday still offers afternoon pop up showers and a chance for a few more storms, the activity will now mostly focus across the state of Maine in the afternoon. Only a few, and on the lighter side, showers may also come down across Massachusetts, Vermont and New Hampshire. But this chance is lower as well as the intensity of these showers will also be way on the lighter side compared to Thursday's storms.

Friday improves a bit more, sunshine coverage increases and the chance for a pop up shower remains but very isolated and non-threatening. The weekend will offer a drier Saturday, a pop up shower may appear but chances are you’ll still get to pull off a great day overall. More rain returns for Sunday into Monday. Independence Day is looking drier with variable clouds and temperature in the upper 70s to low 80s.