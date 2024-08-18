High risk of rip currents in parts of New England

We’ll see dangerous rip currents and high surf along coastal New England today into tomorrow as Tropical Storm Ernesto passes far out to sea. Beach erosion is also a concern with 4-7’ waves expected through Monday afternoon.

An upper-level system centered over the eastern Great Lakes will keep us unsettled through early Tuesday as several waves of low pressure pass through the region.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The National Weather Service is issuing a flash flooding warning for Fairfield and New Haven counties in Connecticut. The warning expires at 1:30 p.m.

Click here for all weather alerts.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

Much of the eastern half of southern New England will remain dry this afternoon with a few glimpses of sunshine, but western areas will remain more unsettled with the greater threat for showers and downpours in play through this evening, some localized flooding possible there.

We’ll be on humid side with highs reaching the low 70s along the coast, mid to upper 70s well inland. Widespread showers, downpours, and thunderstorms move in tonight and stick around much of the day Monday. No severe weather is expected, but a few thunderstorms may be strong enough to produce gusty winds and locally heavy.

Showers exit early Tuesday as a cold front pushes off shore, but we may see a weak wave of low pressure develop along it keeping eastern areas under the clouds longer with showers lingering into the early afternoon…we’ll keep an eye on that for you.

A dry and pleasant stretch of weather follows Wednesday through the end of the work week with temps in the 70s.

Have a great Sunday!