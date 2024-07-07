Hot, humid and mostly dry Sunday

Summer is in full swing this afternoon with very warm temperatures along with high humidity. A bit more sunshine to be had today compared to yesterday and less shower and thunderstorm activity.

Much of the region will be on the dry side this afternoon, but a few showers and storms are expected to develop into this evening across far northern New England, we’ll also be focusing our attention along the I-95 corridor, from the Boston area into Rhode Island and Connecticut as a few showers and thunderstorms may bubble up along a sea/land breeze boundary.

Highs will range from the upper 70s over the Cape and Islands to the mid and Downeast coast of Maine, mid 80s to 90 inland.

We’ll remain hot and humid to start the new work week both Monday and Tuesday with the slight risk for a shower or thunderstorm each afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 80s to low 90s both days, slightly cooler at the beaches.

Not much relief expected this week in terms of humidity, but temperatures look to cool off a bit by Thursday along with more showers and storms around through the end of the week.

Have a great rest of your weekend!