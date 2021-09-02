Ida Outages: About 20K Without Power Across New England

About 20,000 residents across New England are dealing with power outages as the remnants of Ida make their way through the region.

As of 10 a.m. Thursday, Eversource reported that 14,591 customers in Connecticut were without power.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency reported that 4,276 people in the state were without power as of 10 a.m. About 407 residents in Rhode Island have no electricity.

Click here for the National Grid power outage map to check for outages in your area and latest updates on restoration.

How do I report a power outage?

Massachusetts residents can report power outage to Eversource by calling 1-800-592-2000 (Eastern Mass.) or 877-659-6326 (Western Mass.).

Click here to report an outage online to Eversource.

For National Grid, residents can report an outage by calling 1-800-465-1212.

To report an outage online to National Grid, click here.

How can I stay safe during a power outage?

Here’s a list of tips from MEMA on how to stay safe during power outages.

Stay away from downed utility wires. Always assume a downed power line is live.

If a traffic light is out, treat the intersection as a four-way stop.

Use generators and grills outside because their fumes contain carbon monoxide.

If possible, use flashlights instead of candles. If you must use candles, place them in safe holders away from anything that could catch fire. Never leave a burning candle unattended.

If phone lines are down, use social media or texting to let others know you are okay.

Unplug sensitive electronics to avoid power surges when power is restored.

Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed. An unopened refrigerator will keep food cold for about four hours. A full freezer will keep the temperature for about 48 hours.

Click here for more power outage safety tips.