Milder Temperatures in New England Tuesday

Expect mostly sunny and milder temperatures Tuesday, with highs in the middle 40’s. There's a chance of flurries over northern New England. If you're hitting the road Wednesday ahead of the holiday, it'll be a good day for it. Look for mostly sunny and seasonable weather and highs in the upper 40’s.

On Thanksgiving itself, sun will fade to a mostly cloudy sky by late in the day. On Friday, there will be a chance for showers in the afternoon, and overall it'll be mostly cloudy and mild with highs in the middle 50s.

As for the weekend, Saturday looks partly sunny, with a slight chance of a shower. A larger storm system is possible Sunday, potentially bringing rain and wind.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

As we all return to work on Monday, morning rain will transition to sunshine, with highs around 50 degrees.