Mostly Cloudy Skies on Sunday

Mostly cloudy skies, with the chance for showers on and off on Sunday.

Winds are easterly, so areas near the coast will be cooler, than areas inland. Some fog and drizzle may persist at the coast throughout the day. High temperatures in the middle 50’s near the water, to the middle 60’s well West.

Marathon Monday is unfortunately, rainy. On and off showers in the morning, giving way to a steadier heavier rainfall during the afternoon. Highs in the middle and upper 50’s.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Tuesday, starts cloudy, with some lingering showers, but gives way to partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. High temperatures in the lower 60’s. Wednesday is mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. High temperatures in the middle 50’s.

Thursday is mostly sunny, and milder. High temperatures in the lower 60’s. Friday starts sunny, but gives way to rainfall later in the afternoon. High temperatures in the lower 60’s.