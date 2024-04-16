Boston's pollen forecast is high for days. Here's why.

Pollen season is upon us, which for over 25% of adults and children also means eye-watering, sneezing and sinus headache season.

Allergy season for Boston usually begins in March and lasts through summer, with alternating pollens being most prominent.

The dominant pollen from March to May is tree pollen. Pollen counts start to increase before trees hit full bloom, coming in from the south and southwest.

NBC10 Boston A graphic showing where trees are starting to bloom across the Northeast as of Tuesday, April 16, 2024.

By mid-April, the leaves in the Boston area are returning, in addition to the pollen, hitching a ride on windy days.

NBC10 Boston A graphic noting that the pollen forecast is high through Saturday in the Greater Boston area.

Currently, Boston and MetroWest are experiencing medium-high to high tree pollen counts, with elm, juniper and poplar the dominant trees contributing to pollen levels.

Climate change is impacting allergy season, which can be more problematic for children than adults. Theresa MacPhail, associate professor of Science & Technology Studies at Stevens Institute of Technology, discusses key changes and a simple way to try to protect your children from worsening allergies.

Dry and windy days worsen allergies as pollen travels in the wind, making it harder to escape. And rain is a good friend of those with allergies, as the best time to be outside is right after a good rain, which tamps down the pollen.

While tree pollen is at its peak now, it begins to subside by June — and is replaced by increasing levels of grass pollen. By August, weed pollen (yes, that includes the dreaded ragweed!) becomes prevalent, as grass pollen subsides.