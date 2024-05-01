Scattered morning showers followed by some sun

We're starting off quieter Wednesday morning. Just a few light showers passed through earlier. Now, we're stuck in the clouds — again.

The sun will slowly chew away at the cloud cover this afternoon. I'm not seeing true clearing, but more of a "cloud thinning." Temperatures will be kept in check by the stubborn east/northeast wind coming off 48 degree water.

Once again, we're in the low 50s at the coast, near 60 elsewhere. With a weak system shifting winds, tomorrow sees our only window to warm things up along the coast.

Unfortunately, both Capes and the Islands may miss out on this mini bump as light winds will still be onshore. For Greater Boston, however, the opportunity presents itself for a run into the upper 60s (or even near 70).

As the cool winds return from Friday through Sunday, our fate is sealed. Sun will try to warm us up, and unless you're near the water, we have legitimate runs at 60+ into Saturday.

Right now, Saturday seems like the pick of the weekend, as a weak band of showers moves in our direction by Sunday.