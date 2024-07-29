Scattered rain to persist through midweek with rising humidity

An upper level low pressure system continues to sit over New England Monday. This was the storm that developed offshore to our south over the weekend.

Then, it pushed in clouds and some showers towards the south coast late day Sunday. The wind and waves have picked up enough by Monday that we have high surf advisories all along the coast. Large breaking waves and dangerous rip currents will be found at the beaches through Monday night.

It isn't an ideal day to head to the beach anyway since the clouds and showers chances remain all day. Although, highs manage to reach the low 80s for some inland, 70s at the coast.



As the cutoff low moves into the Gulf of Maine Monday, showers and an occasional thunderstorm will wrap around the circulation. So, some of the rain will move in from the northwest or even the west to southwest.

The low pulls away to the northeast Monday night and some fog develops overnight as we see increasing humidity levels. That means Monday night will be milder with lows in the 60s to low 70s.

Tuesday brings us some sun and clouds with a cool pool of air aloft. This leads to instability and some pop up showers in the interior in the afternoon. Not everyone will see these showers, so much of the day will be dry, more humid and warmer with highs in the mid-80s.

Wednesday will be in the mid-80s with a chance for scattered showers and storms as another system moves in. Humidity cranks up to dewpoints in the 60s to 70s through at least this weekend.

We keep a slight chance for showers or storms on Thursday, while temperatures heat up to the low 90s. More heat and humidity will be around through this weekend as we see wave of storms or showers from time to time.

Plenty of dry times through the weekend, too. Stay tuned on the updated forecast this week.