Snow lingers into Tuesday afternoon, changes to mix and rain

A gentle snowfall continues early Tuesday across New England as a low pressure system passes across the Gulf of Maine.

The fluffy snow consistency has already left a couple inches of snow across southern New England, before flipping over to a mix and rain for some. The rain/snow line heads north toward Boston and along the coast by noontime.

Though the cold air will remain stubborn enough across the North Shore and Metrowest, so some icing is a concern where roads are untreated. The cold air is really set up across northern New England, so the fluffy snow continues to pile up quickly in the mountains and ski areas.

Most areas in southeastern New England already saw 1 to 3 inches Tuesday morning, with some snow getting washed away. All snow is gone on the islands already. Inland and across most of Massachusetts, Connecticut, northern Rhode Island will get 3 to 6 inches of snow total.

With the higher totals as you head into New Hampshire, Vermont and in Maine. Interior Maine will see over 6 inches of snow Tuesday into this evening as the storm wraps up in southern New England. Blowing and drifting snow will be an issue in Maine as the low pressure system heads out Tuesday night.

Colder temperatures rush in Tuesday night with temperatures in the 20s, and remaining in the 20s for most on Wednesday.

The morning will be icy on any untreated surfaces as everything freezes over, even across southeastern Massachusetts. The sun returns Wednesday afternoon into Thursday but we remain very cold with highs below freezing through the rest of the week. Another cold push of air follows an offshore storm Friday.

Some snow is possible as it brushes by to the south, so stay tuned.