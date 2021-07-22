After Marvelous Stretch of Weather, Unsettled Pattern Returns Friday

What a fabulous afternoon we’ve had over New England! Our gardens are grateful for Thursday afternoon’s weather as well, since the sun came out.

A few sprinkles have popped up but nothing serious is expected for the rest of the day, and we’ll have drier conditions Thursday night. The cold front that passed through Wednesday brought us drier weather and dew points have stayed in the 50s, which make it so nice and comfortable for outdoor activities.

On Friday, conditions will change again to an unsettled pattern, and we expect some light to strong showers to come again in the afternoon hours. Total rainfall amounts are not expected to exceed half an inch and drier conditions will come back again Saturday. In this case, Saturday looks fantastic, with temperatures rising into the upper 70s and low 80s while the sun will be the protagonist of the day.

The marvelous weather won’t last us too long. A warm front will push in another round of showers for Sunday and into Monday.