Another Warm Front Incoming This Week

We were in uncharted territory this weekend. Warmth was not only unprecedented, it was more typical of a summer!

Not only did we crush all-time January records in southern New England, but we also decimated morning low-temperature records.

Saturday night saw the temperature dip to 64 degrees in Boston – a solid 42 degrees above normal. This kind of warm had the fingerprints of global warming all over it. You simply cannot explain that kind of extreme temperature within the bounds of normal climate variation.

With that behind us, we’re still above normal until the end of the week. Weak weather systems are rippling through, too. Any morning sun will be snuffed out by increasing clouds Monday afternoon, and a few snow showers could break out along the Seacoast of New Hampshire and perhaps into Newburyport or Amesbury.

A move toward milder air begins on Tuesday with the passage of another warm front. While the milder temps will lag – waiting until Wednesday to hit at least 50 degrees -- the sun should break through some of the clouds.

Longer range, another quick-moving system moves through on Thursday with a rain/snow line that will straddle central New England. While this one remains light on precipitation, the next round on Saturday is loaded with water.

We may have some issues with frozen precipitation across southern New England with that storm, but it’s too early to sort out rain/snow/ice lines – and timing - at this point. Suffice it to say that winter is far from over.