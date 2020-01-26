Calm Sunday Ahead for New England

After a widespread half inch to inch of rain on Saturday night, conditions will be improving. Skies will clear out this morning and temperatures will return to the mid and upper 40s.

We’re expecting a dry stretch of weather. Temperatures will cool into the mid 30s midweek, but gradually warm once again by the end of the week.

Next weekend, the weather looks a bit more interesting. A storm system will move in Saturday and continue into Sunday. At this point, it appears rain will be the primary form of precipitation at the coast with the chance of snow inland. Parts of interior New England may see significant accumulations.

Once that storm system departs, another dry, quiet stretch of weather will return by Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will warm once again into the 40s.