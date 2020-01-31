Chilly Start to Sunny Friday Morning

The high-pressure system that brought in colder air the last few days is pushing out to the east Friday, leaving some warmer weather heading into our weekend.

It’s another chilly start though with temperatures in the teens and 20s for the most part, warming up to the 30s north and 40s south with fading sunshine today. There’s a light breeze from the southwest 10 to 15 mph bringing in the milder air.

The storm we’ve been talking about all week for this weekend is now getting its act together over the southeastern United States and is forecast to strengthen well east of Cape Cod Friday night and Saturday. The western edge of the precipitation may clip southeastern Massachusetts with some rain or mixed precipitation tomorrow. But there’s also another weather system to our west that may generate a few snow showers in the higher elevations of western and northern New England.

For most of us it’s just mostly cloudy tomorrow with a few sprinkles or flurries, with high temperatures mostly in the 30s.

As the storm pushes into the Canadian Maritime Provinces where heavy snow and wind as expected, we will clear out tomorrow night for parts of New England, with a low temperature in the 20s and 30s.

A warm front moving across New York and Vermont will generate some snow showers in western and northern New England Sunday, with a mixture of sun and clouds south high again in the 30s and 40s.

Our weather map next week is very interesting with cold air getting colder in southeastern Canada and warm air getting warmer in the eastern United States. The boundary between the cold and warm is right over New England with waves of low pressure rippling along. That means a chance of some light rain or snow just about every day.

The mountains of northern New England may end up getting several inches of snow by mid week, even as the temperature pushes into the 50s in southern New England before cooling later in the week. There’s a better chance of a more widespread colder system bringing snow, and rain or snow, for most of us by Thursday night and Friday. There’s a lot to keep track of here and our First Alert 10-Day Forecast.