Clear, Comfortable Night Ahead for Near Full ‘Strawberry' Moon

Wednesday has been day one of a two-day weather winning streak. We are winning because fresh air from Canada brought in sunshine Wednesday with comfortably mild and dry air -- and no thunderstorms.

Temperatures are only in the 60s to low 70, and the dew point is way down in the 40s. That means we will have a clear, comfortable night under the near full 'strawberry' moon.

The Next Full Moon is the Strawberry, Mead, Honey, Rose, Flower, Hot, Hoe, or Planting Moon, Vat Purnima, Poson Poya, the LRO Moon, and a marginal Supermoon. (It's full tomorrow, but 98% full tonight.) — Pete Bouchard NBC10 Boston (@PeteNBCBoston) June 23, 2021

Temperatures will drop to the 40s for many outside our city centers and even some 30s in the deepest valleys of the North Country of New England! Although dry air cools quickly under the right conditions at night, it also warms very quickly with sun…and we’ll have plenty of sun Thursday, so high temperatures are forecast to reach near 80 degrees with the exception of our coastlines, where a light southeast wind off the ocean will hold temperatures in the 70s.

Humid air, forced to our south, hasn’t gone far and will return north Thursday evening and night, reaching the South Coast first with increasing night clouds and fog, then expanding north Friday morning for a returning muggy feeling, increased clouds and a few showers in Southern New England, while Northern New England mostly sees only increasing clouds until humidity climbs more noticeably Friday evening and night.

By Saturday, all of New England will be back into the haze, heat and humidity, with temperatures into the 80s from the South Coast to the Canada border Saturday afternoon, pushing 90 in some of Southern New England, with a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms.

In short, once this pattern of deep summer weather arrives, it won’t be going anywhere. A large area of high pressure, or fair weather, will be anchored over the northwest Atlantic Ocean, with the clockwise flow of air around the high pressure cell providing a continued southwest wind, with the chance of thunder on any given day oscillating based upon the proximity of disturbances aloft and the strength on any given day of that fair weather cell over the Atlantic.

But it looks like heat and humidity continue through at least the end of the exclusive First Alert 10-day forecast.