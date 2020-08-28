Today was a break in severe weather again, as promised. Although the weather stays quiet through the first half of tonight, clouds will thicken and rain arrives by dawn.

Saturday was destined to be a day with raindrops from several days out on our 10-day forecast: a strong disturbance and associated storm center is racing east across the Northern Tier of the United States.

With the addition of the decaying remnants of once Hurricane Laura moving across the eastern United States, this only adds additional moisture to the atmosphere, and New England will feel an increasingly humid air after midnight Friday and especially Saturday as a south wind increases and gusts to 30 mph at times.

Loading the atmosphere with moisture Saturday ahead of the approaching storm center will mean a round of rain in the morning, showers around midday and a combination of showers, downpours and thunderstorms with heavy rain during the afternoon and evening.

A cold front attendant to the passing storm Saturday will sweep across New England Saturday night, delivering a shifting wind to blow from the west and continue gusting to 30 mph Sunday, but with much less humid, delightful air and plenty of sunshine with highs 75 to 80.

The fair-weather Sunday is the front edge of a fairly large dome of high pressure – fair weather – that will build in for at least two or three days. Once the high-pressure cell passes, the clockwise flow of wind around its center will promote a southwest wind for returning deep warmth and humidity for the latter half of next week, with high temperatures building back to 85-90 degrees by week's end with a growing chance of showers and thunder.

It will likely clear out in time for comfortable and bright weather next weekend, at the end of our exclusive First Alert 10-day forecast.