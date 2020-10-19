Cloudy Monday Ahead of a Few Sprinkles Across Parts of New England Tuesday

Our weather pattern remains mainly dry across southern New England this week. Northern New England will see a cold front draped across the area by tomorrow, which will stall a bit and bring in waves of showers. We don't anticipate anything heavy though, and nothing like the rain last week.

Tonight our lows won't be quite as cold, in the 40s and 50s thanks to the clouds trapping in more daytime heat and a south air flow. With increasing humidity watch for patchy fog or drizzle along the south coast.

Tuesday highs reach the low 60s north and there will be scattered showers and clouds. Highs south will be near 70 degrees as the south, southwest breeze brings in more humidity.

A few sprinkles or showers are possible across southeastern Massachusetts, otherwise most areas remain dry.

On Wednesday, a warm front lifts through the area, while northern New England will again see scattered showers and southern New England will be mostly dry with a spot shower and highs in the low 70s.

The frontal boundary meanders north to south Wednesday night into Thursday so our shower chance remains, but it won't be a washout. Highs stay in the low 70s Thursday, until the cold front heads south and highs fall to the low 60s and 50s for the end of the week.

The weekend brings a few showers in again with highs going from the upper 60s Saturday, to the 50s Sunday.