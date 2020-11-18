Cold Snap Briefly Subsides With Slightly Warmer Temps for Thursday

High pressure remains in control and that is why we were so cold today.

The center of it is just to our southwest, so being on the northeastern part of this, we have had the steady northwest wind and arctic air. The wind subsides as highs pressure settles overhead tonight.

Our lows take a dive and tonight will be the coldest night of the week. Lows across the North Country will be in the single digits, teens and 20s to the south.

This cold snap is short-lived as our wind direction changes to more from the south tomorrow. The gusty wind will be a little more tolerable with that milder direction and as highs reach the 40s to low 50s again.

More clouds are expected as a system passes by to our north in Canada and this may trigger some brief snow showers in northern Maine.

We keep the forecast dry for Friday, Saturday and Sunday as more seasonable temperatures stick around. Friday may be the warmest day with temperatures nearing 60 degrees.

More 50s are forecast Saturday, and we may fall to around 50 Sunday. Sunday afternoon a few light flurries or sprinkles may head into western New England.

We hold off on most of the precipitation until Sunday night. Scattered showers and a few snow showers in the mountains head through along a cold front. This will chill our temperatures to the 40s once we head into next week.

Overall we expect quiet weather for the holiday travel week. There is an area of low pressure that tracks across the northeast Wednesday into Thursday morning that may bring rain south and snow north. Stay tuned for updates!