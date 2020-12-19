Freezing Temperatures Saturday Ahead of Wintry Mix Sunday

It’s a winter wonderland across New England. With record amounts of snow, you’d think it’s a guarantee that we’d see a White Christmas, right?

I’m not saying there’s no chance, but don’t bet on it just yet. In the meantime, soak up the holiday decorations and the fresh covering of snow; we haven’t had a lot of snow on the ground in recent years in the lead up to Christmas.

We are cold today. Temperatures will stay at or just below freezing. Clouds increase overnight with a weak system moving in for Sunday.

A rain or snow shower or period of light rain or snow is possible, but it won’t amount to a whole lot. Temperatures warm up to 40 degrees on Monday before cooler air Tuesday and Wednesday.

In order to have a White Christmas you’d need one inch of snow at 7 a.m. On Christmas Eve night a powerful cold front will be approaching. Warm air will move up the coast, a fire hose of rain will be aimed at New England and strong southeast winds will eat away at the snow cover. It will be a very close call.

Once the cold front passes, it’s a quick drop in temperature to follow. My Christmas dinner temperatures will be back below freezing.