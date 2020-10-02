Cooler Air Moves in for the Weekend

The showers continue to clear out from southwest to northeast this evening as we get a gusty northwest breeze. Cooler air arrives tonight into the weekend, bringing in a real fall feel.

As the sky clears tonight, lows fall to the 40s and 50s only far south. Near the border, some communities will be in the 30s.

The fall air continues throughout the weekend as highs both Saturday and Sunday stay in the 60s south and 50s to the north. Weak seabreezes may keep temperatures cooler at the coast.

The fall foliage is expected to change quicker now that the cooler air has arrived. Most of the north country now has past peak conditions reported, so don't delay if you plan on going leaf peeping! We are running about 5-10 days ahead of schedule.

Sunday night our clouds increase ahead of a minor system with a couple of showers for Monday. Another low-pressure system develops in the Atlantic at the same time and far to our south. The models have this staying offshore, but if this tracks just a tad farther north we could have some gusty wind and rain for southeastern Massachusetts.

The cool, fall temperatures stick around for most of next week. Another round of rain is possible Wednesday into Wednesday night. We expect another warm-up to possibly the 70s for the next weekend.