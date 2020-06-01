forecast

Cooler Temps, Chance for Rain Monday

Monday will be the coolest day of the week with temperatures in the 60s before warming up to the 80s by Friday

By Chris Gloninger

NBC Universal, Inc.

Today will be cool, once again. High temperatures will reach the 60s at the coast and low 70s inland. It’s possible we could see isolated showers. 

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

Temperatures will be going up mid to late week. Highs will reach the upper 70s and low 80s in most communities. Humidity levels will also increase as well. We aren’t expecting much rain across the area. May was a dry month for many. Drought conditions have started to develop.

There is a chance that some of us may see an isolated thunderstorm were shower, but no appreciable rain is in the forecast through next weekend.

Dozens Arrested in Overnight Riots

At least 40 people were arrested as a protest turned violent in Boston overnight over the death of George Floyd

George floyd protest 6 hours ago

Boston Protesters Clash With Police

George floyd protest 6 hours ago

RAW VIDEO: Officer, Protester Hug Amid Chaos in Boston

This article tagged under:

forecastWeatherBoston weather forecastNew England Weather forecast
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBCLX Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us