Cooler Weather Takes a Back Seat While Warmth Makes a Quick Cameo

After a week of clouds and temperatures below 60 degrees, we’re turning the corner. Thursday’s high temperatures climbed to near 70 degrees for much of the area. The warmer air was welcomed and so were the sunny skies.

Friday is just as nice, and even warmer, in the mid-70s. That’s more in line with early September temperatures. This time of year, our warm days are numbered, so cherish it. A cold front brings a minimal chance for rain late Friday, but the bigger deal will be our drop in temperatures. We’ll fall back into late October like temperatures for the weekend. Winds will be breezy at times out of the northwest. And with direct sunlight, the day will feel slightly mild.

For leaf-peepers, the warmer days and cooler nights will help bring more robust colors to foliage displays. High pressure continues to build down from Sunday into next Tuesday. This will result in a spectacular stretch of autumn air for the period.