Dry Conditions Ahead of Midweek Warm Up

Cool start for some this morning. We dipped into the 30s in some sheltered spots overnight. Although just shy of a frost, it was a gentle reminder of the colder days to come.

Sun will boost us back to 60 or better today. While it’s nothing earth-shattering, it does give a nod to the warming airmass overhead. Ok, and maybe the sun as well. This *slight* warming trend is also a sign of things to come by midweek. A switch in the wind direction, along with a warm push of air flowing in from the Midwest, will catapult us back into the 70s throughout the end of the week.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Sure, there may be some clouds - and a slight chance of showers on Thursday night and early Friday – but essentially, we change hands without much fanfare.

May not be so lucky this weekend. After the cold front slides offshore, there may be an area of low pressure that forms off Cape. This could toss some light rain our way (favoring the Cape/Islands) early on Saturday before the much colder air rushes in later in the day. This is the kind of cold we expect in late October in New England, and it promises to last more than a couple of days into next week. Moreover, we may have to watch for spotty frost in the suburbs (or even a hard freeze) early next week. Stay tuned for those headlines. Either way you slice it, expect a chilly weekend for the Head of The Charles.