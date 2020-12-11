First Alert for Monday, Coastal Storm Potential Mid-Week

An area of high pressure south of New England will lead to dry weather Friday. Temperatures will moderate into the upper 40s south, low 40s south with the exclusion of northern Maine, where highs will only reach the freezing mark.

Winds will stand up a bit as a flow out of the southwest strengthens, leading to a sustained 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph at times. Clouds will be on the increase overnight with the threat of localized fog developing by the early morning hours.

Lows will only dip into the mid-30s to around 40s south, around freezing across Vermont and New Hampshire, and the mid to upper 20s across Maine.

A warm front will approach the region Saturday with a dry start to the day before showers move in by the afternoon. We're expecting a swath of 0.25" to half an inch of rain across southern New England when all is said and done by the evening.

A wintry mix of snow and ice is expected in the northern mountains Saturday night as a result of cold air damming before changing to rain showers Sunday morning.

High temperatures will again reach into the upper 40s for most, with the exception of southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island where temperatures rise into the low 50s.

Looking ahead to the start of next week, Monday will feature partly sunny skies and high temperatures in the mid-40s south, low to mid-30s to the north as a cold front passes through New England. Scattered snow showers may fly across the North Country with the threat of rain showers across the south.

High pressure moves in from Quebec and Ontario Tuesday with mostly sunny skies, highs in the mid-30s south, low to mid-20s north.

As we head into the middle of the week on the exclusive First Alert 10-Day Forecast, the potential exists for a coastal storm to impact New England Wednesday into Thursday. This system could bring some snow to the area but will be largely dependent on the track. Coastal flooding remains a concern given astronomical high tides.