FIRST ALERT: Freezing Rain Continues to Wreak Havoc on Christmas Forecast

Hoping you’re enjoying a peaceful Christmas Day with this wild freezing rain that’s affected much of New England today.

We’ll continue watching the freezing rain through tonight in Vermont, New Hampshire, north of Route 2 in Massachusetts and areas of southwest Maine. With a glaze in the southern states, our total ice accretions can add up to a half inch in some of the most affected spots in New Hampshire. Routes 202, 3, 4 and Interstates 93, 89, 393 and 293 will continue with freezing rain which will require treatment all through tonight.

Far northern Essex County through Worcester County will watch a second round of freezing rain to a wintry mix from midnight into 4 a.m. tomorrow, and although drier conditions will free most of New England by tomorrow morning, some spots may still see slippery roads in the northern states and out into the west through Worcester County into the Berkshires. Drive safely, take your time and if it's not necessary to go out, you’ll likely make the best decision if you stay indoors.

Slippery sidewalks will continue through tomorrow morning if untreated and temperatures will remain cold through tomorrow before 8 a.m. While watching plenty of clouds advancing over New England tomorrow afternoon, our highs will work on climbing into the 30s and 40s in the south tomorrow with improving conditions south and another round of snow in the northern states.

We’ll have relatively quiet conditions through Tuesday in the south while more precipitation in the form of snow hits northern New England Tuesday morning into the late afternoon. Our highs will drop to the mid 30s Monday but increase again for Tuesday and rain moves in Wednesday into Thursday. While our chances of rainfall have decreased in the south for New Year’s Eve, we might get some rain next Sunday for our start to 2022.

We’re still a long way from that but we’ll continue to watch the weather conditions for you on NBC10 Boston and NECN.

Thank you for placing your trust in us to keep you weather aware. Wish you a safe and lovely Christmas day. The best for you and your loved ones.