FIRST ALERT: Monday Brings Possibility of Heavy Rain, Damaging Winds

We’re up to quite some changes across New England in the next few days, we’ll see showers and downpours tomorrow, embedded storms and scorching heat right after.

Aside from a passing shower or two this afternoon, we see mostly dry conditions, a mix of sun & clouds and a rise in humidity.

Our dew points have reached the upper 60s and we’ll see those numbers near 70 tonight allowing for redeveloping fog. We see increasing clouds tonight and a southwest flow that will bring more moisture along with heavy rain early Monday.

A potent shortwave over the Ohio Valley will head quickly eastward and bring showers along with storms into western new England for the early commute.

The showers and storms will keep pushing through, especially by the afternoon and evening hours, enhancing the risk of flooding for some communities across western New England where total rainfall amounts may add up to more than 2”.

Our models show 2-3” locally in the most affected spots, while the eastern (near coastal) communities may only see about half an inch or less of rain. While we might not reduce our severe drought levels yet, this rain will bring relief to lawns and severely dry affected areas south.

While we dry out Tuesday afternoon with the passage of a cold front, our temperatures ramp up to near 90 degrees and that’s when our hot spell begins. We’ll see hot and humid conditions lasting through the entire week, bringing highs in the 90s, especially along western and southern New England.

With a warm and humid set up, our next front will push in on Thursday, and with it we’ll see another potentially strong to severe round of storms marching through.