FIRST ALERT: Strong to Severe Storms Threaten Damaging Wind, Low Tornado Risk

It was a rapid spin up to a humid and warm day ahead. Our temperatures this afternoon will be nothing like yesterday. We’ll be climbing into the 80s, along with high dews points and hazy skies.

This means “triple H weather” is back. Hot, hazy and humid conditions take over this afternoon, but it won’t be for too long. A cold front will help us come back to the 70s as soon as tomorrow.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Along with strong wind, we’re watching for the risk of severe weather across parts of New Hampshire and Massachusetts today. The threats include hail, damaging wind gusts, torrential rainfall and the low possibility for tornadoes.

Our atmosphere will likely have low-level shear, which means it could feed off spinning along these thunderstorms. In other words, the atmospheric combination of having warm and humid air and an incoming front will be an advantage for the storms’ development.

It will be one of those afternoons where it will be recommended to remain at home and stay weather alert in the case that these storms gain force in Vermont, New Hampshire and western Massachusetts.

Meanwhile, as the storms advance over to the southeast, the loss of daytime heating will help weaken the storm development and it will slowly begin to subside.

We will likely watch for showers in the overnight hours in Connecticut, Rhode Island and Cape Cod, but the severe storm potential will be mainly focused across northwest and western Massachusetts and into areas of New Hampshire and Vermont.

Along with a temperature decrease and cooler air incoming for Thursday, the weather pattern rapidly changes.

An incoming low pressure from the south will allow for more moisture to come in, along with an increase in rain chances, which will remain in place until Friday and early Saturday. This low pressure system has a high probability of becoming a tropical depression between today and tomorrow.

Meanwhile, tropical depression Nicholas continues to provide concerning amounts of rainfall with the elevated risk of flooding across the southern states of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia.