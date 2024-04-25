What happened to spring? Cooler temps stick around

What happened to spring? We’ve managed to shake the incessant rain, but the cold shots keep coming. We’re not quite out of the woods yet, either. Another frost/freeze is likely into Friday morning. After that, the temps will slowly rise through the weekend.

The process is compounded near the coast with the daily sea breezes through the early part of the weekend. At first (as in today), they will be pretty chilling. Highs will struggle to make 50 in most spots along the water’s edge. Tomorrow isn’t much better, with highs the low 50s. Saturday could even stay in the upper 50s, and Sunday finally sees us crest above 60.

Warm temperatures will have to wait until early next week. It’s then that we’re clear of sea breeze and the warm air can really focus on New England. We’re pushing the numbers to the low/mid 70s into early next week! Yeah, it’s not the most ideal time to enjoy the warmth, but it beats an all-day rain.

Watching the fruit trees in this cold snap. It appears there may be some SLIGHT (10%) damage to the peaches if the temps dip to 26/27 in the orchards. Apples are in the “green tip” stage and are less vulnerable to a frost/freeze. May frosts/freezes do the most damage, as many fruit trees have reached “petal drop” and “fruiting” stages. Fingers crossed we come out of this relatively unscathed.