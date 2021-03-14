Gusty, Mostly Clear Sunday

Temperatures today will level off in the 40s. We will see a gusty, blustery day. There is still a brush fire threat, but not as significant as the one yesterday.

Overnight some snow showers will move through with the arctic front. Monday will be very cold for March with highs only in the 20s and 30s. The airmass behind the front will also be dry and windy. We will once again see an enhanced brush fire threat across the area.

Another thaw will begin Tuesday with temperatures returning to the 40s. We’ll be back up near 50 for Wednesday and Thursday. Some rain or snow will be possible Thursday into Friday.

For the first day of spring it will be sunny and cool with highs in the low 40s, but by Sunday temperatures will return to around 50. The following week looks to be seasonably mild.