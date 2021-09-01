forecast

Tornado Warnings Expire, Rain Continues to Inundate New England

Most of Massachusetts is under a flash flood warning into Thursday morning

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

Multiple tornado warnings were issued for the Cape and Islands early Thursday morning as the storm system once known as Hurricane Ida made its way through New England.

A tornado watch was issued for southeastern Massachusetts and all of Rhode Island through 7 a.m. Tornado watches indicate the possibility tornadoes could form, and are a degree less urgent than tornado warnings.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

They're part of an extreme weather event caused by the remnants of what was Hurricane Ida inundating the Northeast Wednesday night. Flash flood warnings expanded across southern New England, including the Boston, Worcester, New Haven and Providence areas.

Flash flood warnings are covering most of Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut into Thursday morning. Some severe thunderstorm warnings were issued across the region as well, and there was a threat of further tornadoes into early Thursday morning.

See all severe weather alerts in your area here.

Our First Alert continues as heavy rain takes over. The torrential rainfall will lead to widespread flooding and flash flooding across central and southern New England tonight through Thursday morning.

A flash flood emergency was issued in Connecticut -- the first ever in the state -- with significant, life-threatening and unusual flash flooding expected. New York City also had its own first-ever flash flood emergency Wednesday, as historic amounts of rain fell, causing widespread flooding.

The severe weather, which prompted an NBC10 Boston First Alert, comes as heavy rain takes over in New England Wednesday night from the remnants of what was Hurricane Ida.

The torrential rainfall will lead to widespread flooding and flash flooding across central and southern New England through Thursday morning.

Here's what to know:

Rain: Tropical downpours continue across the northeast through Thursday morning. The rain will be so quick, and there will be so much of it in a short period of time, that flash flooding is likely across New England. Basements, low-lying streets, urban and small-stream flooding all will be possible. 

Stay tuned for flash flood warnings being issued and remember, if you come across a flooded road, don’t drive through it. It doesn’t take much water to carry a car or person away in a deceivingly swift current (if it’s near a stream or river). 

The rain will amount to 3-6 inches, with isolated areas getting 6 inches or more, through Thursday morning. 

Expected rain totals from the remnants of Hurricane Ida across southern New England through Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021.
NBC10 Boston
Expected rain totals from the remnants of Hurricane Ida across southern New England through Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021.

Severe Storms: Heavy rain is one threat, and the next is for embedded thunderstorms. These will run along a warm front that looks to settle across the south coast (or near there) Thursday morning. This is where there is a potential for rotating storms and brief spin-up tornadoes, especially between 2-6 a.m. across Cape Cod. 

Our First Alert weather team will be on standby for any of those warnings, too.

Wind: Gusts will be between 35 and 50 mph, with higher winds near the coast Wednesday night into Thursday morning. 

With the ground being so saturated, it won’t take much for trees to fall or for power to go out. 

The wind gust forecast from the remnants of Hurricane Ida across New England through Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021.
NBC10 Boston
The wind gust forecast from the remnants of Hurricane Ida across New England through Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021.

Extended Forecast: Much better weather is forecast for Labor Day weekend.  Overall it will be sunny, dry and in the 70s. 

Sunday night brings a few storms across the mountains. Monday we see more scattered showers or storms for all. 

More highs in the 70s and periodic storm chances remain in the 10-day forecast.

More on Ida's Rain and Flooding

United Nations Sep 1

UN: Weather Disasters Soar in Numbers, Cost, But Deaths Fall

HURRICANE ida Sep 1

After Ida's Daunting Destruction, Small Signs of Recovery in Louisiana

This article tagged under:

forecastBOSTONWeatherNew Englandrain
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us