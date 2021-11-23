The Forecast Has Good News About Thanksgiving in New England

Our northwest wind continues to stay strong and gusty, with peak gusts around 30 mph Tuesday. As you combine that with our chilly temps, it will feel like the 20s all evening long.

Tuesday night will be even colder, with more lows dropping to the teens and 20s and the wind subsiding a bit by Wednesday morning.

On Wednesday, our travel weather remains quiet, as temps again only reach the low 40s for a few lucky areas. Thankfully, we have the sunshine to help cope with the cold.

Thanksgiving is our pick of the 10-day! Believe it or not, we could see highs in the low 50s north to upper 50s in southern New England and partly cloudy skies.

Across the country, an area of low pressure develops across the Great Lakes. This system will bring snow to Michigan's Upper Peninsula, but otherwise most places (Chicago, Indianapolis, Mississippi and Ohio River Valleys) will see rain.

Here in the Northeast, a storm moves in by Friday morning, bringing rain for southern New England and snow in higher elevations and north. The rain won’t be too much to lead to any flooding, but it could add to some driving troubles.

Snow piles up steadily across northern New England throughout Friday night into Saturday. Several inches of snow will fall, even in lower terrain, and higher elevations could see about 5-10 inches.

When the cold air rushes in Saturday morning, a couple of quick snow showers or flurries are possible in the south. Highs both days this weekend will only be in the upper 30s, up to the low 40s on Sunday.

These cold temps stick around for the rest of the 10-day too.