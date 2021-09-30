Mild Air Friday and Saturday Before Unsettled Weather Moves in

An upper-level low has been responsible for bringing much activity to Maine, pop-up showers in eastern New England and scattered activity in the north.

For late Thursday evening, much of this activity will be dissipating after making it into southeastern New England. This means we'll see clearing skies in the overnight to the south, with another chilly drop into the upper 30s on inland spots and mainly in the upper 40s and low 50s for the rest of us.

Lows will be reaching dew points, which will allow for some patchy fog Friday morning, but will be clearing for the afternoon.

If you were to ask which is the pick of the week, it's Friday. It will be an extraordinary afternoon with highs in the 60s and more sun than clouds.

Our dew points will remain low and we'll be enjoying a dry afternoon. Most of New England will enjoy the sun, but areas in Maine will continue with scattered showers taking over the day.

Friday night will be another chilly one with clear skies.

Saturday looks to be the pick of the weekend. Highs will be reaching the mid to upper 60s, with a few spots making it to 70, since we'll be having a high-pressure system in control by then, allowing for surface heating and dry air flowing in.

We might see a few sprinkles pop up north of the Route 2 corridor in Massachusetts as a weak system tries to approach New England from southern Canada, but we'll stay in the drier side of things.

Things start to unsettle a bit Sunday. Highs will reach mid 60s to 70s, and rain chances will increase from late afternoon into the evening hours. A slow-moving cold front will produce locally heavy rain and thunderstorms over the Ohio Valley that will impact our western side of New England Sunday afternoon and is likely to allow for some lingering showers to head into eastern New England into the evening. Keep in mind that if you're heading to the coast this weekend, we'll see a risk of high waves and rip current activity.

Monday is likely an unsettled day, with rain chances providing the chance for total rainfall amounts of up to an inch for some. A warm front will also be lifting into Massachusetts and Connecticut, rising dew points into the 60s once again and providing a slight potential of severe weather.

It's possible we see much disturbance with this warm front, since it will be clashing with cooler temperatures aloft.

We'll keep a close eye on this forecast to give you the latest. Tune NBC10 Boston and NECN for all the updates.