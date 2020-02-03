Mild Start to the Week Will Make Way to Rain

We have a sunny, mild start to the week, but don’t get used to that.

The week may look a little wintry, but temperatures will stay above average — at least slightly. We start the week off with sunshine and temperatures in the low 50s, but changes are on the way. Clouds increase going into the day on Tuesday. Showers will develop as temperatures drop into the 40s.

Wednesday another round of precipitation will return. Rain may flip to snow by the afternoon as colder air returns. Snow will be possible on Thursday, but now it appears the snow will flip back to rain, especially at the coast. Accumulations are likely, even at the coast before any change to rain.

Friday looks wet and windy. Temperatures will climb back above average once again. Saturday we may catch a break from this active pattern, but more rain and snow is possible starting on Sunday again. Missing from the 10-day forecast? Any cold air. Stay tuned.