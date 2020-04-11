Mild Weather for Easter Sunday

Quiet weather through the night but clouds will increase through the day on Easter Sunday.

It will be mild for Easter Sunday with temperatures approaching 60 degrees.

If you look at the last five Easter Sunday is in Boston it will be one of the warmest, but not the warmest. Back on April 16, 2017, the temperature reached 86 degrees.

Our weather turns very busy during the day on Monday. Showers and thunderstorms are likely with damaging wind gusts possible.

Thankfully the strongest winds shouldn’t mix down to the surface but gusts between 50 and 60 mph are possible with an occasional gust to 70 mph.

The potential exists for scattered power outages. Maybe sure you keep cellphones charged through the day Sunday going into Monday.



Dry weather will return Tuesday. The day looks pretty nice.

Temperatures will reach the lows 60s. Cooler weather will follow for the end of the week with occasional showers.

Temperatures gradually warm into the mid-50s by the weekend/next week.