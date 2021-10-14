Morning Fog, Evening Showers Thursday as Warmer Temps Continue

Warm temperatures are here to stay for a while. Most days will see above normal temperatures in our 10-day outlook, even with a cooldown to start next week. This puts our fall sweater-weather on hold for a bit longer.

Another blanket of patchy fog has settled in this morning. Our clouds will be more prominent today as a weak boundary moves through. A sprinkle or spot shower is also possible, especially if we get a sea breeze front along eastern coastal communities. Farther northwest, spotty showers are possible in the mountains.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Highs still will be warm in the mid to upper 70s, especially where we see the sun pop through the clouds. Patchy fog again is likely tonight as temperatures fall to near dewpoint.

Mostly cloudy skies will be found all over Friday with temps a touch cooler, around 70 degrees. A few showers pass through northwestern New England.

The widespread rain chance heads in Saturday night into Sunday morning. The timing of the rain has slowed a bit for southern and eastern New England, so most of the day and afternoon will be dry there.

North and west, scattered showers head in about noon time. A few embedded thunderstorms are possible Saturday night too as the cold front heads through.

The rain moves offshore by Sunday afternoon and the sun returns! Temps go from the mid 70s Saturday, with a gusty south wind and high humidity, to the 60s Sunday as the humidity totally heads out.

Highs next week will be more seasonable in the low 60s to star the week. There is a slight warm up to around 70 again by midweek. We keep it dry until the end of the week.