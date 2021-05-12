Morning Sun, Scattered Afternoon Showers Continue Through the Weekend

Morning sun will allow temperatures to warm up into the 60s. However it will give way to scattered afternoon clouds due to a cold pool of air aloft. That will also trigger instability through thundershowers with some cells capable of producing small hail or graupel.

This activity will wane as the sun goes down. We will be left with a mainly clear night under a light wind, which will allow temperatures to drop into the 30s and 40s.

There is a frost advisory in place tonight into tomorrow morning for areas of western Massachusetts, much of Vermont and New Hampshire. If you started your garden, you will need to protect your plants.

Thursday is still the pick of the week- highs in the 60s and 70s under a mostly sunny sky, except for far northern New England where pop-up showers return in the afternoon and evening.

Each day will bring another round of disturbances, which will mean morning sun and building clouds during the afternoon with scattered afternoon showers. That includes the weekend.

There will be a chance for afternoon showers both days but it won’t be a washout, so no need to cancel outdoor plans. Just keep an eye to the western sky. Highs will mostly be in the 60s with 70s inland.

No big warmup is in sight next week - temperatures will end up around or slightly above average. This showery pattern looks to continue as seen in our exclusive 10-day forecast.